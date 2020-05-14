Zimbabwe: I Almost Joined MDC Alliance in 2018 - Professor Jonathan Moyo

Photo: Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica
Zanu-PF Headquarters (file photo).
14 May 2020
263Chat (Harare)

Exiled former Zanu PF politburo member Professor Jonathan Moyo has confessed that he at some point in 2018 contemplated joining the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC Alliance) led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa though he now feels political parties are no longer the best instrument to force change of government.

Responding to an Open Parly Twitter Chat, Professor Moyo called on Zimbabweans to work together beyond the boundary of political parties if the country is to realise change of administration.

"No I have never ever thought of joining the MDC but in 2018 the thought of joining the MDC Alliance crossed my mind. But only just. That thought has since been overtaken by the clear and present need for Zimbabweans to work together beyond the boundaries of political parties," said Moyo.

He added that he no longer has time to waste in party politics as it is an outdated instrument of change.

"I have no time to waste in party politics. In any event, I think political parties are outdated as instruments for reforms or real change in Zimbabwe. What's now needed is a broad movement of coalitions," added Moyo.

He also rubbished the idea of a National Transitional Authority though he reckoned that it could be a problem to an unknown problem in the country.

"I have never called for a National Transitional Authority (NTA) but I have recognised that there are some in our midst who want it. So far an NTA is a solution to an unknown problem. Political solutions must make manifest sense in relation to the problems they seek to resolve," said Professor Moyo.

Professor Moyo left Zimbabwe in November 2017 following a military coup which displaced the then President the late Robert Mugabe replacing him with his long time confidante Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Since then, he has become a strong critic of Mnangagwa's administration.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Struggling Sex Workers Get Food Aid in Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.