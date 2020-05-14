Namibia: Oshikoto Official Granted Bail of N$1 500

Omuthiya — A control administrator in the office of the Oshikoto governor, who is accused of misusing government vehicles, was released on bail of N$1 500 in the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court.

The suspect, Martin Ndengu (49), was arrested last week Wednesday after three government vehicles were found at his residences without official authorisation. Two of the vehicles were allegedly involved in an accident.

He faces three charges of reckless and negligent driving, failure to report an accident within 24 hours, as well as misuse of government property.

Ndengu is also suspected of having written off a government vehicle three years ago and was reportedly also involved in another accident with an official vehicle, but the police could not ascertain such cases as they have no such records.

Oshikoto governor Penda Ya Ndakolo, when contacted for comment last week, said he was only informed of two vehicles allocated for use for his office when he resumed work last month. "All I can say is that he under-declared some assets belonging to the governor's office when I assumed duty. In fact, I only learnt of the third vehicle now when the matter was handed over to the police," explained Ya Ndakolo.

"I was told one car was due for service while the other had mechanical problems. As such, they were supposed to be taken back to the government garage to be worked on. But later on, I realised the said cars were missing in the parking lot and I was under the impression they were at the government garage until I received a tipoff that one of the vehicles was damaged and hidden somewhere."