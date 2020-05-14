Namibia: New Normal Threat to Cash-Gobbling Parastatals

NEW NORMAL is the latest buzzword to make an appearance and become that overused word in the vocabulary of many.

This is especially so in the jargon of experts and pundits when asked to share their opinion on how the economic and business landscape might look and function, post-Covid-19.

The 'new normal' loosely means a hitherto unfamiliar or atypical situation that becomes the standard or usual way of doing things. As a buzzword it becomes part of the daily jargon, that string of important-sounding technical words which importantly appearing people will be using.

Buzzwords are words that often have little meaning, as such. Words like incentivise, disrupter, ideate, unpack, amplify and synergy. Some have been around, but their meaning and contextual use as a buzzword is vastly different.

As an example, amplify means increasing the volume, but as a buzzword it means to improve. To unpack, used correctly, means to remove something from its package or container, as a buzzword, to examine or analyse and then discuss something.

Even buzz phrases voguishly appear out of the blue from no traceable sources. Examples are reaching out, drill down, going forward, game changer, paradigm shift, gain traction, digital transformation, low-hanging fruit, core competency, touch base and on the radar.

Some buzzwords become and then remain part of the jargon, but thankfully many of those irritatingly overused ones go out of fashion and disappear. One wonders how long 'new normal' will linger until the new normal actually becomes that usual way of doing things. How we operate in business and do things in daily life after that Covid-19 reset button was pressed.

As for 'new normal' bosses of the plethora of public enterprises scattered across Namibia's economic landscape, they must be fearful of what the future holds for their cash-gobbling parastatals. Surely we wonder what the 'new normal' will be, after years of successfully tapping taxpayers to make good a deficit clocked-up by ineffective leadership and inept management.

For decades and without an iota of anxiety, boards and bosses of public enterprises have waited for that ever-welcome annual subsidy to be tabled in parliament by the Minister of Finance. Prestigious and lavishly furnished buildings, generous remuneration packages, luxury sedans, eye-popping travel allowances and fully funded study tours abroad, don't come cheap.

Until the creation of a public enterprise ministry, shareholder performance monitoring was lax.

British war-time prime minister Winston Churchill is credited as the first to have said: "Never let a good crisis go to waste".

Over the years and in modified versions, others in politics and business have made liberal use of variations of this adage.

The Covid-19 wake-up and shake-up crisis does provide a much craved for 'business unusual' opportunity or the excuse for things to be done differently, which then becomes the 'new normal'.

An underperforming economy over the past years has had a consequence of public sector revenue inflows dipping. So the money yielding tap has been closing, slowly, but subsidies and bailouts to parastatals are still costing the country millions of dollars - money that can be better spent on education, healthcare, water and food security, and infrastructure development.

Combating Covid-19 has been costly. Other needs will become priorities requiring mega funding. So sink or swim might be the 'new normal' at parastatals 'going forward'.

* Danny Meyer is reachable at [email protected]