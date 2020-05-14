Namibia: Nust Graduation Certificates Delayed

THE Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) has announced that the degree certificates of its April 2020 graduates could not be delivered on time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nust made the announcement on Monday evening, and informed those affected by the delay in the delivery that they will be informed as soon as the certificates arrive in the country.

Responding to questions posed by The Namibian, the university's acting director of marketing and communications, Jordaania Andima, said the certificates were scheduled to arrive on Tuesday (12 May), but Nust was informed on 8 May that the certificates would not arrive on the anticipated date.

The certificates are now expected to arrive at the university on Thursday or Friday this week, she said.

Andima also said the delivery involved more than 2 000 certificates for students who graduated in April this year.

While information that the printing of the certificates is done outside the country raised eyebrows, Andima explained that this was to enhance security.

"The integrity of the Nust degree certificate is placed at the highest level. In line with government ministries and academic institutions, Nust engages the best in the world for service provision which enhances security and decreases the risk of fraud and counterfeiting of certificates," she said.

Citing security reasons, Andima would not disclose where the certificates are printed.

"The university can mention that Nust certificates are printed by one of the world-leading security printing companies, which includes watermarked paper, holograms, micro text, copy void, sequential numbering and digital personalisation features. The company has been printing Nust certificates for over four years now," she said.

She added that the same company was doing printing for other Namibian academic institutions and government agencies.