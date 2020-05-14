Namibia: Kahimise Seeks Geingob's Intervention

CITY of Windhoek chief executive officer Robert Kahimise has written to president Hage Geingob requesting his intervention in the matter of City Police chief Abraham Kanime's contract extension.

Kahimise, after Swapo councillors pushed through the extension of Kanime's contract by a further three years beyond his retirement age (60) without his blessing, appears to have been left with only one resort - to seek Geingob's audience.

Presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari in a telephonic interview on Monday confirmed receipt of the letter, saying it is currently receiving Geingob's attention.

"Towards the end of last week, the president received a letter from the CEO of the City of Windhoek, Mr Kahimise, and the president is busy attending to it," he confirmed.

Hengari said the president responds to such matters promptly and said it will receive his undivided attention.

It is believed the City of Windhoek councillors have extended the contract of City Police chief Kanime until a suitable successor is found.

His three-year contract will reportedly cost the City around N$6 million.

Kanime, who formally asked to go on early retirement in April, will turn 60 on 19 May.

According to reports, several individuals have been identified to fill the position, but for some reason, Swapo councillors were determined to extend Kanime's contract.

Should Geingob intervene in the City's squabbles, it will not be the first time.

In 2019 the president ordered the Windhoek municipal councillors to reinstate the then suspended Kahimise and Kanime, who were on suspension after being implicated in illegal activities.

Geingob argued at the time that the councillors were too busy fighting among themselves to focus on much-needed services for Windhoek residents.

When Nampa contacted Kahimise to comment on the matter, he said he was in a meeting and should be contacted via email, to which he did not respond at the time of going to print.

The City's spokesperson, Harold Akwenye, said he was unaware of the purported letter to Geingob.

- Nampa