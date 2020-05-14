Namibia: Swakop Striders Run to Feed Families

THE Swakop Striders athletics club held a fundraiser during the lockdown to collect money for Hands of Hope.

Hands of Hope is a group of volunteers at the coast who have since 2013 assisted people who have been impoverished due to tragedy, sickness and loss of income.

To date they have assisted hundreds of families in Namibia, and the Covid-19 lockdown has only increased the need for help.

"People are losing jobs and income, so food is running out. They are running out of hope. We hope to bring hope to the hopeless," Nicky Carstens, Hands of Hope representative, told The Namibian.

At the moment the group is trying to supply families with food parcels that can last a few weeks. They are dependent on the generosity of the community for funding.

Striders runners were challenged to pledge a certain amount or get a sponsor for every kilometre they ran between 27 April and 3 May.

"Runners were encouraged to run a long run, pushing their own limits. Some Striders opted to cycle to collect funds," the athletics club's Anja Kreiner said.

Thanks to the overwhelming response, Striders managed to donate over N$20 000 to Hands of Hope this past weekend.

The money will be used to buy food parcels and other basic requirements for families in need.

Kirsty Brits, who initiated the fundraiser, ran a full 60 km in one day. Emily James ran her first full marathon, supported by her two children on bicycles, who also managed to secure sponsors.

André Ross ran a total of 123 km.

The youngest runner participating in the fundraiser was Adara Gey van Pittius (11), a Swakop Strider high jumper.

A total of 800 km was run and 170 km cycled by participating Striders and friends.