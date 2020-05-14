Namibia: Hotel Workers Protest Termination Offer

EMPLOYEES of Canyon Hotel at Keetmanshoop on Tuesday morning protested what they termed an unfair employment termination offer at the hotel's business entrance.

The 17 affected workers said there have been no consultation with them and claimed the company did not follow the correct procedure with the offer.

They charged that news of the hotel's closure due to financial challenges was only revealed when they reported to work on 7 May after special leave due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The affected workers' spokesperson, Martha Jartze, said workers had refused to sign a full and final settlement offer and lodged an unfair dismissal complaint with the local labour office.

A full and final settlement is a mutual termination of employment by the employer and the employee.

"The parties agree that the employee's services are voluntarily terminated by the employee as per his/her resignation," reads the agreement seen by The Namibian.

It further reads that "it is accepted that neither the employee nor anybody on his/her behalf will have any claim against the employer arising out of his/her termination", and that "neither the employee nor anybody on his/her behalf will pursue an allegation of any alleged unfair dismissal or unfair labour practice as contemplated in the Labour Act".

Moreover, the agreement states that the "parties further hereby agree not to disclose the reason and circumstances related to the termination to any third party or employee and agree not to disclose any information whatsoever which may harm the employer's business in any way".

The workers also complained their leave gratuity payments were not included in their severance packages ranging from N$2 600 to N$4 000 as stated in the settlement agreement.

Brain Roos, owner of the hotel, declined to comment when contacted on Tuesday, and referred The Namibian to SEENA Labour Consultants.

The company's representative, a certain Mali, who refused to give his full name, on Tuesday acknowledged the company was dealing with the hotel workers' employment termination matter.

He said the "wording of the full and final settlement agreement letter is not correct," and that discussions involving him, an official from the labour office and the workers were pending.