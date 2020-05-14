Namibia: New Baby, New Album for Oteya

MUSICIAN Oteya announced on Mother's Day she had welcomed a baby girl on 1 April and is currently preparing to launch her latest album, 'Shades of Me'.

"I was blessed with a baby girl on my birthday. Her name is Malaika," Oteya said on social media.

Her husband, manager and Ogopa Butterfly owner, Sula Kyababa, says they are over the moon.

"Oteya wanted a girl. Malaika's birth is certainly the biggest gift from God. She had a healthy pregnancy and we are excited," Kyababa says.

He says Malaika means "angel". The new baby is Oteya's second child. Her son, Amir, will be eight in July.

While Oteya is enjoying some quality time with her newborn, Kyababa says she is gearing up to share her new music with the world.

"The album is already finalised. We are just waiting for the announcement that legalises large gatherings and music events," he says.

Oteya's last album was released in 2017. Her new album will celebrate 20 years in the music industry and comprises 20 tracks. It features artists like Sunny Boy and Lioness.

"This is definitely a classic album. It will target both younger and older audiences. It speaks to the community and about women empowerment. It is very dear and special to Oteya," he says.

Oteya has already released a few singles off the album, such as 'Whatagwan', featuring Zambian artist Macky 2, 'Lose You', 'Baby Boyfriend' and 'Di Matta', featuring Lioness.

- @rinelda mouton on social media