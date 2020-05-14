Namibia: Rehoboth Has No Money for Hawkers' Market

THE Rehoboth Town Council says it does not have money to build a market for vendors at the town.

The council needs N$656 880 for an open market with 20 stalls providing for basic hygiene and sanitation standards as well as social distancing.

The council's economic development officer, Jonathan Ockhuizen, on Tuesday said they had identified two suitable sites for constructing markets for vendors and informal traders.

He was discussing measures the council had put in place in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the economic hardships local authorities have to contend with.

He said building the market is a challenge due to limited funds, although the project was budgeted for in the previous financial year.

Ockhuizen said ten 50 kg bags of cement and N$10 000 for building materials had been donated to the council.

He said about 40 hawkers, vendors and other informal traders were affected by the lockdown at the town, because they had no access to an open market with running water and toilet facilities.

"This put the vendors in a position where they could not adhere to the state of emergency regulations," he said.

The town's chief executive officer, Simeon Kanime, said they consulted the vendors' committee and identified a site with ablution facilities, but vendors refused to move there, saying it is far from their customers.

"At the moment it is impossible to provide mobile toilets, but plans are afoot to do so while we build the open market in line with regulations, and closer to ablution facilities," he said.

The town's finance manager, Zeino Theron, said the council was battling NamWater and NamPower debts.

"Revenue collection dropped during the lockdown as consumers [ratepayers] were not playing their part," he said.

Theron said the the council owes NamPower N$129 million.

"We have discussed strategies of reducing this NamPower bill, but we could not implement them because we went into lockdown on 31 March. We are discussing them in-house and stakeholders will be brought in to assist us," he said.

According to Theron, council owes NamWater nearly N$4 million for water supplied to residents, including during the lockdown. This amount was due on Tuesday, he added.

Before the lockdown, the arrears stood at N$3 million.

Theron said the council's credit control policy must be implemented to address the local authority's financial woes.

The policy allows the council to recover or collect revenue from consumers. Theron said until the pandemic is officially declared over, they cannot cut supplies to defaulters.

He applauded residents, ministries and business owners who are paying their bills.

The council reconnected more than 1 000 water points and installed six water tanks during the lockdown.

They also reconnected all the prepaid and conventional electricity meters.