Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance MP Mamombe, Two Party Youth Leaders Arrested Over Demo

13 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

MDC Alliance legislator for Harare West, Joanna Mamombe and two party youth leaders were arrested Wednesday for leading an anti-government protest over poor handling of the Covid-19 outbreak and hunger by authorities.

Mamombe was arrested together with Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova at a roadblock near the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

The demonstration, the first by the main opposition party since government declared a national lockdown against the spread of Covid-19, was held in Warren Park, a suburb that is some five kilometres west of the city centre.

Harare's CBD, a traditional venue for most MDC protests, is inaccessible for many people who do not have exemption to leave their homes during the lockdown period.

Earlier reporters indicated they were detained at Harare Central Police Station by the CID Law and Order division.

MDC Youth Assembly National spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma, in a statement Wednesday, confirmed the arrests while also condemning the Zanu PF led government for suppressing the rights of the young politicians.

"MDC Youth Assembly condemns in strongest terms the illegal arrest of National Vice Chairperson Cecilia Chimbiri, Deputy Organ Netsai Marova and Secretary for Policy and Research, Hon Joana Mamombe.

"The trio are currently illegally held in custody at Harare Central Police Station.

"As usual, the police are still to place charges on the trio. It is clear that the corrupt, illegitimate and failed Emmerson Mnangagwa regime has engaged the panic gear hence these unjustified arrests," said Chuma.

He vowed the MDC Alliance youth wing will not sit idle while Mnangagwa and his government harassed the opposition.

"As an Assembly, we are not going to be intimidated in our resolve to pursue the National Democratic Agenda.

"We declare and demand for the unconditional release of our leaders. Either the rogue regime release our leaders or face retribution from angry and hungry masses. Enough is enough!" warned Chuma.

Meanwhile, the MDC reported Wednesday the whereabouts of the three party activists were not known.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Struggling Sex Workers Get Food Aid in Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.