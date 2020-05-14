Zimbabwe: Buyanga Reaches Out to Mnangagwa Over Police Boss 'Conduct'

Businessman Frank Buyanga has written to President Emmerson Mnangagwa complaining over Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga's handling of his child custody case.

Matanga recently told the courts that Buyanga was fugitive and he would ask Interpol to intervene.

However Buyanga said he was a man of integrity who would not run away from the country.

In his letter, Buyanga said he would not run away on matters that involve his son.

"Your excellency I am a man of integrity who cannot afford to be fugitive especially over an issue involving my son. I believe my son deserves the best whilst I live, weather with me or his mother and I am doing my best I can for him," he wrote in the letter.

He said Matanga was infringing his constitutional rights and was being selective.

"I hereby formally register my displeasure at Mr Matanga's behavior with an utter disregard for the rule of law. As I have said for the past decade in various communications there is very little chance that Zimbabwe will see any meaningful development if there is no effort to effect the rule of law.I believe that is one of the main elements that continues to harbor our success as a nation Mr President," he wrote.

Buyanga reminds the President that he had already even written to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the Judicial Services Commission to report wrongdoing by police in dealing with his case.

The businessman also told Mnangagwa that he was not happy with the treatment he was receiving and accused government officials of not even acknowledging the contributions he had made in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"I made donations to the government towards procurement of various items in the fight against deadly corona virus. Some funds were channelled to the disaster relief fund CBZ account but no acknowledgement to my companies has been made by the government," he said.