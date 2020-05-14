Namibia: Councillor's Absence Worries //Kharas Governor

//KHARAS governor Aletha Frederick has expressed concern over a political leadership vacuum in the Karasburg East constituency.

According to sources, the constituency's regional councillor, Paulus Efraim, serving his third consecutive term as regional councillor, has been inactive due to ill health since October last year.

The governor, in a letter dated 28 April, wrote to the //Kharas Regional Council chairperson, Jan Scholtz, stating the political leadership void was evident based on numerous complaints and concerns raised during her visit to the constituency.

Frederick inspected preparedness of the region's border posts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"In the absence of the Karasburg West constituency councillor, honourable Paulus Efraim, due to ill health, the control administrative officer, Berendt Both, finds it difficult to address issues of a social and political nature that the constituency councillor deals with in the quest of serving the electorate and entitled beneficiaries of the public service," the letter reads.

Frederick asked Scholtz to direct regional councillors Lazarus Nangolo and Dennis Coetzee of the Oranjemund and Karasburg East constituencies, respectively, to spearhead activities at the Noordoewer settlement and Aussenkehr farm, which resort under the Karasburg West constituency.

Scholtz admitted Efraim was not feeling well, but said the politician had informed him that he will soon be back at work.

"All I can say is he [Efraim] had attended the council's last meeting held in March," Scholtz added.

He said the council will discuss the governor's request to fill the leadership vacancy in the constituency at its next meeting.

"We will also examine whether the governor's suggestion is lawful in terms of the Regional Council Act," he said, referring to the governor's request that Coetzee and Nangolo be directed to attend to political issues in the constituency.

Attempts to get comment from Efraim yesterday were unsuccessful at the time of going to print.