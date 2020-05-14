South Africa: Nelson Mandela Foundation Concerned with COVID-19 Regulations

Photo: GCIS/Flickr
A resident of Mamelodi during the COVID-19 lockdown.
14 May 2020
Nelson Mandela Foundation (Johannesburg)
press release

The Nelson Mandela Foundation welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that government is consulting over a possible shift to level 3 lockdown for parts of the country at the end of May. We commend the President for acknowledging that mistakes have been made in lockdown enforcement.

A progressive opening up after the lockdown was always going to be more complicated than it was introducing the lockdown. The unprecedented nature of this crisis has given rise to a need for unavoidable improvisation.

What is of paramount importance, as we begin to prepare to move from level 4 to level 3, is that everyone remembers the objective and that the implementation of temporary measures is aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. Those who have power entrusted to them must exercise it responsibly and with unswerving respect for the principles of our constitution, human rights and the right to human dignity.

The Foundation has concerns about the extent to which, in recent weeks, the country has seen measures that are arbitrary, officious, petty and inhumane. The Foundation is concerned with the paternalistic nature of many of the regulations, the lack of justification, transparency and accountability as well as the numerous reports of law enforcement humiliating, torturing, assaulting and even killing people. When we allow these to go unchallenged, we invite them to become the norm. Public buy in is necessary for a public health campaign such as this and the more people are pushed into rejecting this norm, the quicker they will reject the lockdown.

The overriding objective of the lockdown at all its levels is the protection of life. We call on those who are regulating the progressive relaxation of the lockdown and those who are enforcing it to remember this objective. Lastly, may we always be mindful that the right to dignity is unqualified in our constitution.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nelson Mandela Foundation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Struggling Sex Workers Get Food Aid in Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.