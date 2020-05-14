Namibia: Parliament to Consider 27 Bills

The seventh National Assembly is expected to introduce 27 bills this year, nine of which are proposed amendments to existing bills.

This is according to a recent internal memo by the Ministry of Justice seen by The Namibian.

Among the new bills is the anticipated access to information (ATI) bill, which was expected to be tabled in 2016 but was taken off the table due to a need for more consultation.

The ATI bill is primarily aimed at regulating the proactive disclosure of information and the mechanism through which citizens especially the media can request information from public institutions.

Namibia has secrecy laws such as the Protection of Information Act, Act 84 of 1982, and the Public Service Act, Act 13 of 1995.

The ATI bill is regarded as a crucial ingredient for a society which upholds democracy and good governance.

Commenting on the ATI bill, Graham Hopwood, executive director of the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) told The Namibian that he hopes the bill will help change the culture on information for officials to be proactive in releasing information.

"Civil society is looking forward to seeing the ATI bill. The Action Coalition did assist with its drafting in the early stages, so we hope it hasn't changed much since then as it was based on the African Union model law.

"We need an ATI bill that is based on global best practices and standards. It is overdue, but still very welcome and we hope it will help change the culture on information so that officials will become proactive in releasing information that should be in the public domain," Hopwood said.

In addition, the divorce bill is also one of the possible bills expected to be introduced in 2020.

For three decades after independence, Namibia relies on the Divorce Law Amendment Ordinance 18 of 1935, which is inherited from South Africa.

The new law, however, is expected to make the divorce process easier and quicker.

Social commentator Ndumba Kamwanyah said it's time the new parliament prioritises reforming and introducing new laws to address social issues affecting the country's everyday life.

"It's upsetting and disturbing that 30 years after independence we still have colonial laws on our case books. What has our consecutive legislative body been doing and been paid for for 30 years?" Kamwanyah asked.

An ombudsman bill is also on the table. The Namibian reported last year that ombudsman, John Walters lashed out at parliament for failing his office as its last authority of enforcement.

The Office of the Ombudsman in Namibia is established to promote and protect human rights, fair and effective administration, combat misappropriation or the misuse of public resources and protect the environment and natural resources of Namibia through the independent and impartial investigation and resolution of complaints, and through raising public awareness.

To date, there has been a public outcry questioning the execution of its mandates.

The National Assembly is expected to resume on 19 May.