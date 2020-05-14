Namibia: Police Seize Wildlife Products

13 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

LAW enforcement agencies last week seized 119 wildlife animal products from two suspects arrested in connection with wildlife crime.

This was detailed in the weekly wildlife crime report which is jointly compiled by the Namibian Police's Protected Resource Division and the environment ministry's Intelligence and Investigation Unit.

During the period from 4 to 10 May, two new wildlife crime cases were opened and three suspects arrested and charged.

Two Angolan nationals were arrested at Rundu on Thursday last week and six elephant tusks, one kudu skin and 112 porcupine quills were seized from them.

The environment ministry's spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda, said at this stage the ministry is not able to verify whether the 112 porcupine quills came from the same animal.

In a separate incident, the third suspect arrested during this period was apprehended in the Kongola area of the Zambezi region on Friday. One shotgun and four rounds of ammunition were seized from the suspect, whose nationality has not yet been confirmed.

The crime report further detailed that four wildlife crime-related cases that appeared in court last week concluded with the accused being granted bail.

At Outjo, four suspects charged with poaching a rhino were granted bail of N$5 000 each. Further investigations are under way and the group will again appear in court on 19 August.

In a case registered at Grootfontein, eight suspects - six Namibians and two Angolans - charged with being in possession of a hunting rifle and ammunition - were granted bail of N$8 000 each. The group will next appear in court in June.

In another case at Grootfontein, three Namibian suspects who were arrested for the alleged possession of two pangolin skins were granted N$10 000 bail each, while one other accused is still being traced. Their next court appearance is slated for 11 June.

At Oshakati, one suspect arrested for the alleged possession of one leopard skin was granted bail of N$10 000 and his case was postponed to 3 June for a trial date to be determined.

