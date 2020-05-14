Namibia: MTC Joins Optic Fibre Fight

Mobile Telecommunications Company (MTC) is considering legal action after the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (Cran) recently awarded the City of Windhoek a class comprehensive telecommunications service licence.

For the provision of telecommunications services in Windhoek, a licensee needs to obtain approval from the city to set up telecommunications equipment on their land, either by digging trenches for fibre optic cables or putting up towers.

MTC claims that Cran awarded the licence without following a rule-making process in terms of which the public and licensees would have the opportunity to provide input.

The telecommunications company further says the city only applied for a network facilities service licence, as published on 22 February 2019, and stated it wanted to commercialise its fibre optics.

The city would then lease its fibre optics to other licensed operators for the provision of telecommunications services.

According to MTC, Cran awarded a class comprehensive telecommunications service licence (ECNS and ECS) to the municipality on 29 April.

MTC's Tim Ekandjo said in a statement yesterday Cran's decision is "anti-competitive" and against the Communications Act and the Competitions Act.

MTC explained the licence awarded allows for the provision of telecommunications services and the operation and deployment of a network.

MTC further said when such authorisation is requested from a competitor, they have the ability to slow down approvals for their own benefit.

Ekandjo said: "You cannot apply for one licence and get something you have not applied for. Secondly, if due process was followed we would have had the opportunity to object and comment, but this process was not followed by Cran, which we find very strange.

"Not having been given the opportunity to comment before the licence was awarded, which flouts the elements of fair administrative action by Cran, MTC will consider its position in law," he said.

A network facilities licence, which the city initially applied for, enables the holder to construct, maintain, own and make available one or more network elements, infrastructure or other facilities that facilitate the provision of telecommunications services, broadcasting services, electronic communications services or application services, including content services.