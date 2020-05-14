Zimbabwe: Introduce Specialised Human Rights Training for Uniformed Forces - ZESN

The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) has called on the Government to conduct specialised human rights trainings for members of the uniformed forces to equip them with information and skills on how to safeguard human rights during the discharge of their duties.

In a report monitoring Government response to the Covid-19, ZESN recommended a number of interventions including provision of updates on how food aid is distributed.

"There is need for CSOs to coordinate with Government in their efforts to provide PPE and basic goods to the most vulnerable citizens. Specialised human rights training for members of the uniformed forces is required to equip them with information on how to balance discharging their duties and safeguarding basic human rights," reads the ZESN report.

The network also called for transparency in the distribution of mobilised food aid among other issues such as investigations into unprofessionalism by security forces.

"There is need for the Government to provide updates on how it has distributed the food aid mobilised using public funds or donated by well-wishers. Any reports of unprofessionalism by the security institutions charged with the mandate to enforce the lockdown should be investigated and outcome of such investigations made public. Members of the public are urged to fully comply with the restrictions."

The call by ZESN comes at a time when there have been reports of human rights abuse and corruption by security forces during the lockdown.

The country according to latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care has 37 confirmed cases, including 12 recoveries and four deaths.

