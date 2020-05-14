Namibia: Omusati Struggles to Keep Illegal Immigrants in Quarantine

Governor of Omusati region Erginus Endjala says the region is battling to place illegal immigrants entering the country from Angola under quarantine as there are not enough funds to provide them with basic amenities.

He said the authorities in the region are also struggling to curb the illegal movement of Angolans who continue to enter the country through unauthorised entry points alongside the border points.

"We do not have enough financial resources to place all of them under quarantine because initially these people were supposed to cater for their own needs and costs while under quarantine, but after assessing their vulnerability, we realised that we have to provide them with food and accommodation because many cannot afford.

"Our coffers are also running dry and we are struggling to provide for them all. We are now sourcing for more funds to buy additional tents to accommodate them all at Olufuko centre and avoid additional costs," said the governor.

So far, there are about 43 Angolans placed under quarantine at Outapi maternity shelter and another eight placed under quarantine at Oshikuku quarantine facility.

"The police in the region are now overwhelmed, every day the police is arresting them but the situation does not improve. It is a tricky situation and many of them are entering the country under the pretext of seeking for medical attention but it's not true. We have then decided to treat all Angolan nationals at the border and only allow those that are critically ill into the country but still many continue to enter the country illegally," he said.

Endjala noted that his office is in consultation with the Angolan consulate in Namibia to come on board and assist the region financially.

He further added that the constant movement of Angolans entering the country is posing a high risk of further spreading Covid-19 if the situation is not brought under control.