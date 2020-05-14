Namibia: Passengers Pay for Lockdown Losses

The Ministry of Works and Transport and the Road Transportation Board of Namibia have shifted the burden of lockdown measures restricting the number of passengers in taxis and on buses to commuters.

This will be with a 15% hike in transport fares.

Minister of works and transport John Mutorwa endorsed the hike yesterday, as disgruntled union leaders submitted their losses to the RTBN yesterday.

"The RTBN and the ministry of transport have carefully, comprehensively and empathetically considered all these complaints and requests in detail and consequently resolved accordingly," said board chairperson Browny Mutrifa.

He said the 15% increase is substantiated by the losses incurred by the sector due to measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

These measures were enforced equally on all Namibians and led to job losses and salary cuts in various sectors.

Mutrifa said the 15% tariff hike is to cushion bus and taxi operators against increased financial losses which can negatively affect the provision of public transport in the country.

The hike also comes a week after the Ministry of Mines and Energy divided the burden of the fuel price fall between vehicle owners and service stations.

Minister of mines and energy Tom Alweendo said since his ministry was not consulted on tariffs, he is unable to comment.

The Namibian asked the Road Fund Authority if it could take a portion of the tariff hike and share the burden with indebted households, but Ali Iipinge, chief executive officer of the fund, said they were not consulted on the hike.

Moreover, their regulatory act does not extend their mandate to subsidise the public's transport costs, and is up to policymakers to amend, Ipinge said.

MORE DEBTS

The tariff hike means already debt-ridden households have to readjust their budgets.

Transport costs account for 14,3% of the overall consumer basket, according to the Namibia Statistics Agency.

After utilities and food, consumers in Namibia spend the most money on transport.

A 15% hike will drive up the cost of living for the average individual, despite transport costs reducing to 4,4% from 7% in March this year due to lower fuel costs.

The increase in the cost of living for the average Namibian is at the back of a narrowing disposable income that is growing at a rather sluggish pace or not at all, according to a recent Bank of Namibia Financial Stability Report.

"Annual growth in household disposable income eased to 2% in 2019 from 7% in 2018," the report indicated.

Despite the 2% increase in disposable income, households have to spend 20,1% of what is left after tax and other deductibles on servicing their debts.

The report showed households spent N$23 billion of their disposable income (N$77, 9 billion) in servicing debts last year.

"The key category that contributed to the increase in debt servicing costs was other loans and advances, which grew to 24,5% in 2019 from 23% in 2018," the report shows.

The report says the key factor causing the moderation in household disposable income was the stagnant compensation of employees.

The increase in the cost of transport will drive households back to loan sharks and short-term credit.

Currently, 98% of individual consumption expenditure is borrowed from the future as the household debt ratio to the disposable edged to 100% by the end of last year, the report showed.

THE YOUTH

The Landless People's Movement's Student and Youth Command (SYC) questioned the move by the works ministry and the RTBN.

"As much as we understand the impact on the transport sector, we are concerned about the pressure exerted on workers to fork out another 15% for taxi fares while already struggling to pay rent, water and electricity bills," Youth Command spokesperson Bayron van Wyk said.

He said this would mean a worker traveling from Katutura to town every day would have to spend a maximum at N$28.00 a day and a commuter from Rehoboth to Windhoek about N$2 000 monthly on transport.

The youth challenged treasury to roll out an economic package for the transport sector to cover their losses instead of shifting the burden to households.