Namibia: Watchdog Warns About Politically Exposed

THE Financial Intelligence Centre has directed financial institutions and participants in financial systems to keep a watchful eye on the financial dealings of politically exposed individuals for money laundering.

The directive, which was issued by the director of the FIC on 30 April, orders accountable and reporting institutions to go beyond the usual client due diligence in case of a politically exposed person (PEP).

A PEP is defined by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as an individual who is or has been entrusted with a prominent public function.

"Due to their position and influence, it is recognised that many PEPs are in positions that potentially can be abused for the purpose of committing money laundering (ML) offences and related predicate offences, including corruption and bribery," the directive stated.

According to the directive accountable institutions (AIs) must regard foreign and domestic PEPs as high-risk clients.

Institutions are also encouraged to implement appropriate risk-management procedures in order to manage the inherently high risks arising from having a business relationship with such customer, in line with global standards.

"Such could entail keeping an eye on the transacting behaviour of all high-risk clients/PEPs. If any transacting behaviour is not in line with the expected norm, such should be reviewed in order to determine if it is suspicious," the directive read.

For their exposure, the Financial Intelligence Act (FIA) requires accountable institutions to implement appropriate risk management and monitoring systems to identify clients and beneficial owners.

The act also calls on the institutions to put appropriate measures in place to mitigate the risk of identified high-risk clients.

The financial institutions have also been ordered to take adequate measures to establish the source of wealth and source of funds that are involved in business relationships or transactions with politically exposed individuals.

Accountable and reporting institutions involves banks, lawyers, car dealers, asset managers, lending institutions, foreign-exchange dealers, unit-trust schemes and stockbrokers.

An accountable or reporting institution which contravenes or fails to comply with the directive commits an offence and is liable to a fine not exceeding N$100 million or imprisonment for a period not exceeding 30 years, or to both.

The Namibian asked various banks if they received the order.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The directive was received and the bank is in continued contact with the FIC as a stakeholder," Bank Windhoek spokesperson André le Roux said.

He added the bank has a compliance management programme which is aligned with all directives of the FIC.

Standard Bank Namibia chief executive officer Vetumbuavi Mungunda also acknowledged receipt of the directive to tail politically exposed individuals' financial dealings.

He said Standard Bank is committed to complying with all its regulatory requirements as prescribed by the relevant authorities.

By the time of going to print, Nedbank and First National Bank Namibia have not confirmed receiving the directive, and what they are doing to enhance the surveillance of politically exposed individuals.

The directive comes at a time that some cabinet ministers and their close acquaintances are embroiled in the Fishrot corruption scandal.

The Namibian last week reported the Anti-Corruption Commission affidavit on the ongoing Fishrot corruption case highlighted that high-ranking government officials (PEPs) allegedly facilitated the channelling of millions of dollars into the mainstream economy under the guise of consultation fees through clearing houses from offshore companies.

At the same time various banks and other financial institutions submitted 1 106 suspicious transaction reports (STRs) and 236 suspicious activity reports (SARs) as red flags to the FIC for further scrutiny.

From those, the FIC flagged 254 potential financial crimes that were passed on to state authorities between January 2019 and February 2020.

Authorities could not provide updates on what steps have been taken on the red-flagged reports.