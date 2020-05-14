South Africa: Virtual Parliament Not a Shambles - ANC Defends Digital Legislature Against DA Criticism

14 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jan Gerber

The virtual Parliament isn't a shambles, albeit that there are some glitches, the governing party said as it defended the legislature against the DA's criticism.

During Thursday's meeting of the National Assembly Planning Committee, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said the virtual committee meetings have been "rather shambolic in nature".

She said the departments took up the majority of the time and members of the executive weren't properly questioned.

She added that if something drastic wasn't done, Parliament would be constitutionally delinquent, because it was not fulfilling its oversight duty.Mazzone said she wrote to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise in this regard. The ANC, however, disagreed.

"I do differ from you," house chairperson Cedric Frolick responded. He said the meetings have "certainly not been shambolic" and "most are progressing well", although he conceded that there were some problems.

"In certain instances, there is room for improvement," Frolick said.

He added that he or his team kept an eye on every meeting.

Frustrations

ACDP MP Steve Swart said a source of frustration was that departments presented their budgets to the committees, but those budgets will change due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The process, however, has to be completed before the budget can be amended.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina also responded to Mazzone: "Let's not paint all committees with the same brush, saying they all failed."

She said there were "glitches here and there" and pointed out that members were not trained on how to conduct virtual meetings.

"You can't say Parliament has been in shambles," she said.

The committee will receive a report on an incident that occurred at its meeting last week, where pornography and racial and sexual insults towards Modise interrupted the meeting.

The committee is also still grappling with the logistics of having sittings to deal with departmental budgets, Bills before the house and question sessions to the executive while social distancing is imperative.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Struggling Sex Workers Get Food Aid in Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.