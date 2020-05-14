South Africa: The Unemployed Must Not Become Slaves of the State

14 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Andile Zulu

The suggestion by Sello Lediga that recipients of the R350 Covid-19 special social grant should perform community service not only grossly undervalues labour, it also ignores the very basis of poverty in South Africa.

"Anyone who has ever struggled with poverty knows how extremely expensive it is to be poor." - James Baldwin

The Covid-19 pandemic has unveiled the severe and seemingly incurable dysfunctions of South African society. With the declaration of a national lockdown by President Cyril Ramaphosa, millions were forced to stay at home, away from, and therefore without, work. The extension of the lockdown meant the sustained paralysis of the economy. The announcement of this extension unleashed a storm of questions from anxious citizens: without stable, albeit small incomes, how would the poor feed their children? Would thousands soon fall into the permanent limbo of unemployment? Was mass eviction to become a reality for the working class and what devastation awaited those already precariously employed before the lockdown?

These grave concerns brought attention to an indisputable fact: injustice defines post-apartheid South Africa. An unjust distribution of opportunity, financial security, healthcare, food and wealth means currently it is the destitute and the dispossessed whose lives are threatened not...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Struggling Sex Workers Get Food Aid in Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.