South Africa: The Unemployed Must Not Become Slaves of the State

opinion

The suggestion by Sello Lediga that recipients of the R350 Covid-19 special social grant should perform community service not only grossly undervalues labour, it also ignores the very basis of poverty in South Africa.

"Anyone who has ever struggled with poverty knows how extremely expensive it is to be poor." - James Baldwin

The Covid-19 pandemic has unveiled the severe and seemingly incurable dysfunctions of South African society. With the declaration of a national lockdown by President Cyril Ramaphosa, millions were forced to stay at home, away from, and therefore without, work. The extension of the lockdown meant the sustained paralysis of the economy. The announcement of this extension unleashed a storm of questions from anxious citizens: without stable, albeit small incomes, how would the poor feed their children? Would thousands soon fall into the permanent limbo of unemployment? Was mass eviction to become a reality for the working class and what devastation awaited those already precariously employed before the lockdown?

These grave concerns brought attention to an indisputable fact: injustice defines post-apartheid South Africa. An unjust distribution of opportunity, financial security, healthcare, food and wealth means currently it is the destitute and the dispossessed whose lives are threatened not...