South Africa: Adapting to Level 4 Regulations and Watching Out for Our Mental Health

14 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Young Maverick Writers

South Africa went into a 21-day lockdown on Friday 27 March in the hope of blocking the spread of Covid-19. The lockdown was extended for two weeks, then Level 4 kicked in a week ago. These reflections are part of a series by Young Maverick writers monitoring stay-at-home life in various neighbourhoods.

See Pre-Lockdown Reflections here; Day 1 here; Day 7; Day 14; Day 21 and Day 28 here, day 35 here, and day 42 here.

Running with a mask is less than desirable

Rondebosch, Cape Town: The streets are packed each morning with joggers and cyclists taking advantage of the exercise window from 6-9am. I've decided to walk instead, as the idea of running with a mask hampering my breathing is less than desirable. But, it's quite comical watching people fiddle angrily with their buffs while trying to track their Discovery points.

A few people sneak out in their pyjamas to grab a barista-made coffee from the nearby Vida E cafe at the Shell petrol station. It's normally groups of teenagers from the neighbourhood. Elderly couples hobble down the pavement, greeting every Tom, Dick and Sipho they pass (yes, Sipho too), while yummy mummies and daddies push strollers or...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Struggling Sex Workers Get Food Aid in Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.