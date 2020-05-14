South Africa: Adapting to Level 4 Regulations and Watching Out for Our Mental Health

analysis

South Africa went into a 21-day lockdown on Friday 27 March in the hope of blocking the spread of Covid-19. The lockdown was extended for two weeks, then Level 4 kicked in a week ago. These reflections are part of a series by Young Maverick writers monitoring stay-at-home life in various neighbourhoods.

Running with a mask is less than desirable

Rondebosch, Cape Town: The streets are packed each morning with joggers and cyclists taking advantage of the exercise window from 6-9am. I've decided to walk instead, as the idea of running with a mask hampering my breathing is less than desirable. But, it's quite comical watching people fiddle angrily with their buffs while trying to track their Discovery points.

A few people sneak out in their pyjamas to grab a barista-made coffee from the nearby Vida E cafe at the Shell petrol station. It's normally groups of teenagers from the neighbourhood. Elderly couples hobble down the pavement, greeting every Tom, Dick and Sipho they pass (yes, Sipho too), while yummy mummies and daddies push strollers or...