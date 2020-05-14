South Africa: Proudly SA Portal Extends Product Offerings

14 May 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Proudly South African has extended the product offering on its portal to include locally produced hand sanitisers, surface disinfectants and detergents.

"As South Africans gradually return to the workplace, the need for a reliable and local source of products which comply with proper health and safety standards is expected to spike and to last throughout the entire lockdown period, up to and beyond Stage 1," Proudly SA said on Thursday.

The fabric masks portal has established a successful online listing of accredited mask producers where buyers can source masks that meet their specific requirements.

The portal was set up with the assistance of the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers' Union (SACTWU), the National Bargaining Council for Clothing Manufacturers and The Manufacturing Circle.

"In the same way, the extended pages will list only local manufacturers of sanitisers, disinfectants and detergents that are proven to have been tested and which adhere to industry standards and labelling legislation.

"Production capacities and contact details are supplied and corporate and individual buyers can make direct contact with the listed companies," it said.

These products can be found on www.proudlysa.co.za.

Meanwhile, local manufacturers of sanitisers, detergents and disinfectants are encouraged to register their businesses via: https://bit.ly/rsa_ppe_reg.

Last month, Proudly South African announced a dedicated marketplace portal to help South Africans source locally-made fabric face masks and to enable the country's clothing and textile sector to retain jobs.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Struggling Sex Workers Get Food Aid in Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.