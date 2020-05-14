Uganda: Rugunda Writes to Museveni Over Face Technologies Contract

14 May 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Franklin Draku

The Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, has written to President Museveni seeking guidance over the contract of Face Technologies, the company managing computerised driving permits in the country.

The letter follows an earlier directive from the President to the Prime Minister, asking the Ministry of Works and Transport not to renew the contract of Face Technologies when it expires on May 30.

However, owing to the current Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown, and international travel restrictions, an inter-ministerial committee headed by Dr Rugunda has agreed that the company be given another six months extension to allow smooth transition.

The President on November 4, 2019 wrote to the Prime Minister directing that Uganda Security Printing Company takes over the work of printing the computerised driving permits and all other security printing work from June 1 of this year.

Since then, the company has moved swiftly and set offices at Uganda Railways Corporation premises and according to sources, the company had expected to kick-start work in June, but the Covid-19 outbreak force the project to be put the process on hold.

Dr Rugunda, in a letter dated May 11, addressed to President Museveni, said the outbreak of Covid-19 disrupted the planned activities before the official opening and that the company will need three months after lifting the current lockdown to reinitiate the process.

"Your excellency, in our meeting on May 7, it was reported that the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic brought about a number of practical challenges, which have upset the transition plan. The representative of Uganda Security Printing specifically informed the meeting that due to the existing international travel restrictions, the company will not be able to carry out certain crucial roadmap activities such as factory acceptance tests, pre shipment inspection of the equipment, and training of users. He, therefore, indicated that the company will require at least three months after the lifting of the travel restrictions to rearrange and implement the suspended activities," the letter reads in part.

By press time, Daily Monitor was unable to get a response from both Statehouse and the Office of the President.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Struggling Sex Workers Get Food Aid in Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.