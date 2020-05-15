Nigeria: Buhari Renews Commitment to Tackle Nigeria's Security Challenges

President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed his commitment to tackle the insecurity across the country.

He said his government will use all the necessary resources at its disposal to halt the violence.

The president disclosed this on Thursday at a meeting of the National Security Council at the council chambers of the State House, Abuja.

The council, which is chaired by the president, is the highest security organ in the country and holds its meetings once every quarter. All heads of Nigeria's security agencies are members of the council.

The major concern of the meeting revolved around how to tackle challenges rocking the nation's security.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported on the various attacks by armed groups including bandits, kidnappers and Boko Haram insurgents in many states across the country.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting on Thursday, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, said the meeting focused on possible areas where the nation needs urgent attention and possible solutions.

He disclosed that as the national security adviser, he presented some memos to the council on issues around the insurgency in the northeast, armed banditry and emergence of different kinds of groups terrorising Nigeria in recent times.

He said he also stressed the need for joint security responsibilities by all ministries, departments and agencies of governments, civil society organisations and all non-governmental organisations within Nigeria.

Speaking on the response of Mr Buhari to all issues raised, the NSA said the president renewed his commitment to do whatever is necessary to reduce the spate of violence and insecurity in the country.

"He (Buhari) is also committed to spending whatever resources he has at his disposal to bring to a quick end to all the issues affecting Nigerians and bringing a lot of sorrows to Nigerians. That is the most important takeaway from today's meeting," Mr Moguno said.

He said Mr Buhari promised to improve efforts in ensuring the safety of lives and properties of citizens.