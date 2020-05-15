Nigeria: Chinese 'Doctors' Not Really Our Guests - Health Minister

Photo: Federal Ministry of Information and Culture
Minister of Health, Dr. Emmanuel Osagie Ehanire
14 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nike Adebowale

An exasperated minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, on Thursday, requested reporters not to bother his ministry over the whereabouts of Chinese medical experts who came into Nigeria to support the fight against COVID-19.

Mr Ehanire, while responding to questions at the daily Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, said the medical personnel "are not guests of the federal government but CCECC, a construction company".

The 15-member team of Chinese medical personnel arrived in the country on April 8 "to share their experiences in fighting the COVID-19".

Some Nigerians had kicked against the federal government's decision to invite the medical experts, saying the country had enough doctors to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) also described the move as "a thing of embarrassment to the membership of the Association and other health workers who are giving their best in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic under deplorable working conditions."

Mr Ehanire, however, insisted then that the experts would be sharing their experience after making progress in the fight against the virus.

"The Chinese medics will be providing technical support to Nigeria in its fight against COVID-19, and also sharing experiential strategies of how their country curtailed the spread of the virus," he said.

Where are they?

When asked by a reporter about the whereabouts of the invited Chinese, Mr Ehanire said he would be glad not to be asked about the whereabouts of the medical team.

"I want to explain that first of all, I think not all of them are doctors and I heard that some of them are technicians but they are staff of CCECC.

"The ministry of health is not their host, so we cannot always explain what happened to them or where they are," he said.

He also noted: "There seems to be a lot of interest in these doctors but they are staff of a company. I would be very happy if you do not ask me where they are.

"They are not really our guests in that sense but we have been able to learn some things from them. We shared ideas of what they did in their country in managing COVID-19."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Lockdown to Ease in South Africa, Ramaphosa Admits 'Mistakes'
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.