Nigeria: COVID-19 - Again, NAFDAC Warns Against Use of Chloroquine

14 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has, again, warned Nigerians against taking Chloroquine as treatment for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Nobody should buy Chloroquine and use it. If you have COVID-19, go to a doctor. We have warned Nigerians and shall do that again. Do not take Chloroquine," Mojisola Adeyeye, NAFDAC's Director General, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

"The delay in approving some of the drugs for treatment of the virus is because of the clinical trials the agency is carrying out on them.

"So far, no group or individual has proffered any solution to the treatment or management of the pandemic," she said.

Mrs Adeyeye, a professor, said the Chinese government carried out lots of trials on Chloroquine before it approved its use for treatment on some COVID-19 patients.

"Clinical trial is not a thing one can handle casually; it requires guidance, supervision and experiment before approval so that it will not cause further damage.

"The trial is to determine whether it is actually working or not, after a sustained observation. NAFDAC is supposed to be the centre of the regulation of clinical trial effects.

"Nobody can do any job of clinical trial in the clinic or anywhere without passing through NAFDAC protocol.

"If such a protocol is found defective or tends to compromise the health of Nigerians, we will not approve it," she said.

The NAFDAC boss further said whatever procedure was coming up for the cure or curtailment of COVID-19 must be submitted for trial to the agency for appropriate processing.

She said the agency must also ensure that all the procedures used in arriving at their experimental processes for the cure or curtailment of COVID-19 must be submitted with relevant proof.

Mrs Adeyeye advised researchers and traditional medical practitioners to follow the normal protocol before the approval of their work for public consumption

