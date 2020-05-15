Tanzania: Ewura Releases Water Utility Performance Report, Awards Winners

ENERGY and Water Utilities Regulatory Agency (Ewura) in the Lake Zone has released a report for performance ranking water utilities for 2018/19 and awarding winners with certificates of recognition.

Issuing a statement and awarding winners yesterday, Mwanza City Manager of Ewura George Mhina said the agency had been processing and producing a report on the performance of water utilities.

He mentioned Moshi Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (Muwasa) the winner at national level for good performance followed by Iringa Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (Iruwasa) as Mwanza emerged third position.

Mr Mhina noted that Shinyanga Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (Shuwasa) led the region as the best water utility in management of water.

"The trend of water leakage should be changed since it adds a burden to the nation because the average loss is 20 per cent, but many authorities cause losses of more than 53 per cent. So, this way should be changed," said Ewura chief.

He continued mentioning water utilities which topped the provision of water services and sanitation. He said Kahama Shinyanga Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (Kashwasa) emerged the winner countrywide while Masasi-Nachingwea Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (Manawasa) came second.

Mr Mhina continued saying the third winner was Chalinze Water Supply Authority and Kashwasa emerged in the group of national level as the best water utility in the management of nonrevenue water.

The Ewura Manager said in the group of district water authorities and townships Makambako Urban Water Supply and Sanitation (Makuwasa) emerged the winner followed by Mikumi, while Biharamulo became third.

"In the Lake Zone I congratulate Mwauwasa, Biharamulo, Kashwasa and Shinyanga on good performance. Keep it up so that next year you get more prizes," said Mr Mhina.

For his part, Water Board Chairman in Biharamulo Leonidas Rweyemamu thanked Ewura at both national and zonal levels for the job well done to rank the water utilities for performance as it boosted the morale of water utilities in the country.

Deputy Director of Mwauwasa Leonard Msenyele praised the exercise, saying it helped the water utilities to provide good services to members of the public.

Mr Msenyele called upon Mwanza residents to cooperate with Mwauwasa by discharging their duties so that the authority might be in a good position to provide good services.

He congratulated the Ministry of water and Ewura on the support they gave the authority in their daily discharge of duties which made them provide services efficiently.