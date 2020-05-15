Tanzania: Strategies in Place to Address Youth Unemployment, Bunge Assured

15 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Katare Mbashiru in Dodoma

THE government has told Parliamentarians that it has put in place proper plans, strategies and programmes, which would address unemployment among youths in the country.

The assurance was given yesterday here by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) as a written response, while answering a question from Kinondoni Member of Parliament (MP-CCM) Maulid Mtulia, who wanted to know the government's plans on addressing youth unemployment in his constituency.

In response, the PMO said the government has established various programmes, which include running apprenticeship and internship as well as vocational training under the office of the Premier.

According to the PMO, youth economic empowerment through the Youth Development Fund and the setting aside of at least 10 per cent of revenues in local governments, were among the key programmes aimed at addressing the challenges.

The PMO further noted that the government was also preparing guidelines for the provision of entrepreneurship education in Colleges and Universities to enable youth employ themselves upon completion of their studies.

In his question, the Kinondoni legislator asked the PMO: "what are the strategies put in place by the government to address youth unemployment in Kinondoni Constituency?".

In March this year, the government launched a programme that would see all graduates in the country undergoing a six to 12 month internship in government offices to equip them with practical work experience before they become employed or pursue self-employment.

