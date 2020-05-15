Tanzania: Minister - Quick Case Execution, New Laws Registered in Last Decade

SPEEDY case execution, legislation reviews and enactment of new laws are some of the achievements that the government through the Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs have registered in the last decade.

Constitution Minister Khamis Juma Mwalim told the House of Representatives here yesterday that increased performance of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) office in handling gender based violence and drug abuse cases has helped to reduce pile up of cases in court.

He said during the January 2011-March 2020 period, 19,382 criminal cases were filed, with 15,097 of them already decided.

According to the minister, the government has as well hired more judges and magistrates from four to 23 in 2010 to nine and 65, respectively, in 2019.

The Zanzibar Legal Review Commission during the period reviewed 37 legislations, with 22 of them completed and submitted to the relevant authorities, Minister Mwalim informed the house.

He said the enactment and use of the 2011 Child Act has led to more protection of children, especially their upkeep, reducing matrimonial conflicts on the welfare of children in case of divorce.

Performance of the Attorney General's (AG) office was also on progressive improvement, with contract management capacity reportedly on the rise.

The minister said during the period, the AG advised the government on 1,394 draft contracts and 235 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on education, health and agriculture.

The office also prepared 112 Bills to amend outdated legislations, which had become an impediment to justice delivery, where the AG office prepared 181 regulations as well.