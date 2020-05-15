Tanzania: Minister - Quick Case Execution, New Laws Registered in Last Decade

15 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

SPEEDY case execution, legislation reviews and enactment of new laws are some of the achievements that the government through the Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs have registered in the last decade.

Constitution Minister Khamis Juma Mwalim told the House of Representatives here yesterday that increased performance of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) office in handling gender based violence and drug abuse cases has helped to reduce pile up of cases in court.

He said during the January 2011-March 2020 period, 19,382 criminal cases were filed, with 15,097 of them already decided.

According to the minister, the government has as well hired more judges and magistrates from four to 23 in 2010 to nine and 65, respectively, in 2019.

The Zanzibar Legal Review Commission during the period reviewed 37 legislations, with 22 of them completed and submitted to the relevant authorities, Minister Mwalim informed the house.

He said the enactment and use of the 2011 Child Act has led to more protection of children, especially their upkeep, reducing matrimonial conflicts on the welfare of children in case of divorce.

Performance of the Attorney General's (AG) office was also on progressive improvement, with contract management capacity reportedly on the rise.

The minister said during the period, the AG advised the government on 1,394 draft contracts and 235 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on education, health and agriculture.

The office also prepared 112 Bills to amend outdated legislations, which had become an impediment to justice delivery, where the AG office prepared 181 regulations as well.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Lockdown to Ease in South Africa, President Admits 'Mistakes'
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.