Tanzania: Govt - Isles Plans to Improve Judicial System for Public Legal Gain

ZANZIBAR intends to massively improve the judicial system and boost provision of legal services to wananchi, the House of Representatives heard here yesterday.

Constitution and Legal Affairs Minister, Khamis Juma Mwalim, presenting his portfolio's 2020/2021 budget estimates, said the government in next fiscal year is determined to complete construction of the High Court building at Tunguu on the outskirt of the city, and start construction of the Law School.

The law school, he said, will help to sharpen the skills of Zanzibar lawyers to fit in the national and international standards.

The minister further said that construction of the legal training and research centre as well as repairs of Wete, Konde and Mkokotoni court buildings are high on the budget priorities.

Minister Mwalim said efforts towards delivery of paralegal services at the community level will be intensified, with more legislations translated into simple Kiswahili language for majority of the citizens' consumption.

"The legal aid department is well prepared to execute its key responsibility of coordinating, operating and managing provision of legal aid to wananchi," the minister told the house in his 84-page budget speech.

He said the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) plans to handle 5,000 cases in various courts in Unguja and Pemba, with great focus on gender based violence, abusive drugs and economic sabotage related crimes.

The DPP office will also equip State Attorneys with appropriate skills to handle technical and intricate crimes, which subject the society to serious challenges.

The office, according to the minister, will exhaustively involve all stakeholders in the crime system, including citizens, on their willingness to support speedy execution of criminal cases and improvement of working environment and working tools.

Presenting the Legal, Good Governance and Special Departments Committee's opinion on the budget, Committee Member Suleiman Makame Ali asked the government to speed up completion of the Tunguu High Court building, proposing massive repairs of court infrastructure, which he said were in pathetic situation.

"Many court buildings hardly reflect the status of this essential pillar of the state-majority resident and district court's infrastructures are in shambles," said the member, arguing that the judiciary is an important pillar of strengthening and assuring suspense of justice in any democratic country.

However, the minister asked the house to approve over 23.2bn/- for the ministry's expenditure next year, with 19.6bn/- and 3.7bn/- directed to recurrent and development expenditures, respectively.