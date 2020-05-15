Namibia: Air Namibia and Unions Sign Agreement On Staff Costs

14 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

AIR Namibia today signed an agreement with trade unions representing employees of the airline, with the aim of helping the carrier to weather the current economic storm and avoid job losses.

The Namibian Cabin Crew Union (NCCU), Namibia Transport and Allied Workers Union (Natau) and Namibia Airline Pilots Association all signed the agreement with the financially struggling national airline.

The parties agreed that no employee of Air Namibia will receive accumulative leave days from May until August. Employees will also give up three leave days for each month - nine leave days in total - that were accumulated before the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the airline's operations.

Acting allowances will also be reduced by 5% during the period from May until August.

The parties further agreed there would be no overtime claims by employees of the airline from June to August.

The airline's acting chief executive officer, Elias Erastus, confirmed signing the agreement and its terms.

"The agreement will be reviewed as we weather the storm, but we are firm on going aggressive with our restart operational strategy to boost sales. We will continue to look at curtailing expenses," he said.

Asked about staff reductions, Erastus said "maybe after Covid-19 as it was a standing point, but the agreement is not focusing on it".

