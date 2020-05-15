Rwanda: Beach Volleyball - Rwanda Again to Host World Tour

Rwanda will host the 2020 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour star 2, both in men and women categories, later this year on the shores of Lake Kivu in Rubavu District.

Christian Hatumimana, the Executive Secretary of Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB), confirmed the development to Times Sport on Thursday, May 14.

"Last year we hosted the Star 1 of the beach volleyball World Tour, and we are privileged to be hosting the Star 2 event this year," said Hatumimana.

He added: "It was due in August, but because of the coronavirus pandemic it has been moved to December."

The four-day tournament is scheduled for December 2-5.

Japan (men) and the Netherlands, in the women's category, were the winners of the 2019 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour star 1, also held in Rubavu.

Meanwhile, the FRVB executive committee is set to meet on Saturday, May 16, where they will discuss and decide the most suitable to conclude the 2019/2020 season.