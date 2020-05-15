Rwanda: Beach Volleyball - Rwanda Again to Host World Tour

14 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda will host the 2020 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour star 2, both in men and women categories, later this year on the shores of Lake Kivu in Rubavu District.

Christian Hatumimana, the Executive Secretary of Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB), confirmed the development to Times Sport on Thursday, May 14.

"Last year we hosted the Star 1 of the beach volleyball World Tour, and we are privileged to be hosting the Star 2 event this year," said Hatumimana.

He added: "It was due in August, but because of the coronavirus pandemic it has been moved to December."

The four-day tournament is scheduled for December 2-5.

Japan (men) and the Netherlands, in the women's category, were the winners of the 2019 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour star 1, also held in Rubavu.

Meanwhile, the FRVB executive committee is set to meet on Saturday, May 16, where they will discuss and decide the most suitable to conclude the 2019/2020 season.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Lockdown to Ease in South Africa, Ramaphosa Admits 'Mistakes'
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.