Rwanda: APR Quartet in Final Talks With Club for New Contracts

Local giants APR have reportedly offered an extension until 2022 to four players who would otherwise be out of contract at the end of the 2019-20 Rwanda Premier League season.

Midfielder Andrew Buteera, one of the most famous products of the Rwanda U-17 national team that competed at the 2011 Fifa U-17 World Cup in Mexico, is one of the players on the verge of again committing their future with the army side.

The quartet also includes goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari as well as forwards Blaise Itangishaka and Laue Byiringiro.

It is understood that APR, 17-time champions, initiated the negotiations with the players after Byiringiro was in advanced talks with bitter rivals Rayon Sports.

Times Sport repeatedly tried Lt. Colonel Sylvestre Sekaramba, the club's Secretary General on his known telephone line, for a comment about the talks for fresh contracts with players but, by press time Thursday, had not yet picked the calls.

However, according to a source that spoke to this publication on condition of anonymity, the club has finalised all details concerning new deals with the four players, and what remains is to sign the contracts.

"The contracts are only pending signing, talks with the players are done and all the details were agreed upon by all parties. APR is the best place for them to be and they realised that as well."

He added: "We are happy to keep them for another two years, they are all part of the club's long-term plans. Everyone is delighted that we reached an agreement."

After 23 matches, APR top the league table with 57 points, six ahead of second-placed Rayon who have played one game more.

In a separate interview, one of the four players said: "I am happy that my demands will be met, and I look forward to continue contributing to the club's success."

"Everything in principal has been discussed and agreed upon, I am just waiting for the final draft of the contract before signing."

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the domestic topflight league has been suspended since March 15, and it is yet to be determined whether it will be nulled or completed following last week's directive that there would be sports events in the country before September.

Rwanda Football Association has begun consulting teams in the top tier and the second division on ways of concluding the season. It is expected that the final decision will be announced later this month.