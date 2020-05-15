Nigeria: COVID-19 - Test Results of Dubai, UK, U.S., Other Returnees Won't Be Published - Govt

The Federal Government has said that the test results of Nigerians and those evacuated from Dubai, UAE; United Kingdom and the United States would not be shared publicly.

The Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said this on Thursday in Abuja, at the 31st joint national briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

According to him, the results of the returnees, who are still in isolation undergoing the stipulated 14-days quarantine, will only be shared with them.

READ: NCDC officials flee Kogi to avoid Covid-19 test, officials say

"We are doing the test, even when the tests are out, we are not going to offer it to you. We will offer it to the returnees. We are not going to make public the results whether you just came back from Dubai or you are living in Nigeria. Results are meant for patients who got tested," he said.

About 253 Nigerians were recently evacuated from the UK by the Federal Government and 265 others from Dubai, UAE amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Also, on May 10, 160 Nigerians who were stranded in the United States following the COVID-19 lockdown arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The NCDC boss also said that the agency is working with research organisations in the country and focusing on domestic science and research.

Ihekweazu said the agency is looking inwards, using the case studies of countries with similar demographics.

He said, "It's a global outbreak and we have to engage globally. That global engagement starts from science and understanding the factors driving this outbreak in Nigeria and globally. And as we watch TV every evening, we have seen where science has come in conflict with politics. I'm actually very proud of Nigeria that our leaders have actually listened to the science and use the science to drive action."