Somalia: Govt Starts Aerial Spraying to Stop Desert Locust Invasion

15 May 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Mohamed Olad Hassan

Young desert locusts that have not yet grown wings jump in the air as they are approached, as a visiting delegation from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) observes them, in the desert near Garowe, in the semi-autonomous Puntland region of Somalia, Feb. 5, 2020.
FILE - Young locusts that have not yet grown wings jump in the air as they are approached, as a visiting delegation from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) observes them, in the desert near Garowe in the Puntland region of Somalia.

Somali officials say they have deployed helicopters to spray new swarms of desert locusts that are eating crops and threatening the country’s fragile food supply.

In an interview with VOA, Somalia’s Minister of Agriculture Sa’id Hussein Iid said that “hired Canadian experts will engage with the swarms by spraying bio-organic pesticides from the air, using three helicopters.”

Iid said the spraying, which began Thursday, is funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Experts have said the desert locust invasion that began last year is the worst East Africa has seen in at least 25 years. Neighboring Ethiopia also began spraying locust-infested areas this week.

“Before we have been conducting hand-spraying and using machines mounted on vehicles, but we have realized that is not enough to fight with the pest and avoid devastation to our pasture and agricultural land,” said Iid.

This aerial spraying will focus on areas in the central Somali region of Galmudug, Puntland in the northeast, and the self-declared republic of Somaliland, the minister said.

Conflict limits efforts

But, security experts say, due to conflict and chaos in much of Somalia, there are limits to spraying pesticide by airplane.

“We know there are areas where al-Shabab militant group controls, where a ground co-ordination is impossible. I think this shows the limitation of the power of the government when it comes fulfilling its mandate and responsibilities,” said Hussein Moalim Mohamud, Somalia’s former national security adviser.

Both Somali officials and the international aid agencies have been warning of a  humanitarian catastrophe in Somalia due to combined COVID-19, flooding, and locust which threatens the livestock and the food of millions of Somalis.

Early this year, after extreme rainfall that created favorable breeding conditions, swarms of desert locusts from the Arabian Peninsula began rampaging across East African countries.

In February, the pests traveled to Somalia and were seen flying over land used for grazing animals in a remote part of Somalia, forcing the country to declare a national emergency.

Somalia’s minister of agriculture says the pests have been laying eggs, meaning the swarms could get bigger and spread farther.

“It posed the threat to us, a country in the east Africa region, since December last year, but our particular fear has been the damage it can cause if the situation is not brought under control” before this year’s crops can be harvested, the minister said.

According to the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization, FAO, desert locusts can travel up to 150km in a day. Each adult insect can eat its own weight in food daily.

Abdulkadir Mursal contributed to this story.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Lockdown to Ease in South Africa, Ramaphosa Admits 'Mistakes'
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.