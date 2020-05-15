Nigeria: COVID-19 - Police Arrest 155 Curfew Violators in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command said 155 persons were arrested between 8p.m. on Wednesday and 6a.m. on Thursday for violating the curfew imposed to curtail spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command's Public Relation Officer, Muhammad Sadiq, an assistant superintendent of police, in Sokoto on Thursday.

Mr Sadiq said the State Joint Security Task Force, led by the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kaoje, had also during the operation from May 5, to May 14, impounded no fewer than 63 vehicles and motorcycles.

"Meanwhile, all cases were discreetly investigated as directed by the Police Commissioner before being charged to court," he said.

He expressed the command's determination to enforce the order and would not hesitate to prosecute any individual or group found violating the order.

"Consequent upon the foregoing, I enjoin the people of Sokoto State to embrace compliance with the safety advisories issued by authorised agencies and remain obedient to the night curfew directive, as it is in the interest of the state to contain the spread of the virus."

