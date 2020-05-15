Nigeria: Zamfara Discharges 18 COVID-19 Patients

14 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Zamfara State Government said 18 treated victims of coronavirus had been discharged from the State's COVID-19 Isolation Centre, Damba, Gusau, after the certification of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Secretary Publicity, Sub Committee on State's Taskforce on COVID-19, Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura, disclosed in a statement in Gusau on Thursday.

He said the speaker of the House of Assembly, Nasiru Magarya, who is also the Chairman, State's Taskforce on COVID-19, made the disclosure after receiving the NCDC certification on the victims in Gusau.

Mr Magarya added that the victims have been released from Damba Isolation Centre and reunited with their families at the early hours of Thursday.

"With this development, the number of COVID-19 patients dropped from 73 to 55 in the state while the state had recorded only five deaths," he explained.

Mr Magarya, however, warned members of the public against stigmatisation or discrimination of the discharged victims.

He warned that decisive measures will be taken by the government against anybody found stigmatising or discriminating against the discharged victims.

He commended the people of the state for their understanding and cooperation with the state government in its efforts to combat the deadly disease in the state.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Lockdown to Ease in South Africa, Ramaphosa Admits 'Mistakes'
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.