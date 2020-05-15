Nigeria: 2014 World Cup - Shorunmu Faults Chinedu Obasi's Bribery Allegations

More reactions have continued to trail the damning accusation by Nigeria international Chinedu Obasi over his exclusion from the Super Eagles team to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Obasi in a recent interview suggested he was denied a place in the squad to Brazil because he refused to accede to a request for monetary gratification supposedly from the then officials of the national team.

However, a former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, in an interview with Brila FM faulted the blanket statement by Obasi and challenged the striker to come forward with evidence if truly late Stephen Keshi or anyone demanded a bribe from him.

Shorunmu was part of Keshi's backroom staff in the period Obasi claimed he was asked to pay bribe but the former goalkeeper insists the striker's claim is unfounded especially when it was known to all the player was just returning from a long injury layoff in the build-up to that particular World Cup.

He also wondered why Obasi would wait until years after Keshi's death before coming out with such grave allegations.

"Everyone has their own perspectives, a lot of things will happen when you are coaching at the highest level and for sure there was pressure from all angles.

"However, a player was dropped for Obasi in 2010 World Cup, he did not have any problem with that, now that he was dropped in 2014, he started talking.

"Some players only think for themselves and not for others, in 2014 Obasi was injured and was just coming back from the serious injury. If he has evidence that they demanded money from him, he should come forward and present it.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"But why can't he talk while Keshi was still alive, so they can face each other?" he told www.brila.net.

PREMIUM TIMES' attempt to get someone in Keshi's camp to comment on the allegations being thrown at the Big Boss after his demise was unsuccessful as a family member said they would not stoop low to exchange words with "bad losers."

"I don't think there is any need for us as a family to officially respond to these frivolous claims flying around, we already know it is the handiwork of some people to discredit not just Keshi but Nigerian coaches as a whole," the family member, who preferred not to be named, said.

"This is a grand plan to validate that Nigeria is better off with a foreign coach than an indigenous manager. But whatever these selfish individuals do, the good of Keshi cannot be rubbished by anyone, not even the shameless players making funny claims now."