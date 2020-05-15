Nigeria: PDP Dissolves Abia Exco

14 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, dissolved the state executive committee (EXCO) and replaced it with a caretaker committee.

The dissolution was coming in the wake of the expiration of the four years of the EXCO headed by Johnson Onuigbo from Abia Central Senatorial District.

The Acting Publicity Secretary of the party, Love Ezema, who confirmed the dissolution to journalists in Umuahia, said the caretaker committee comprised members of the dissolved EXCO with Mr Onuigbo as the chairman.

The National Vice Chairman, South East, Austin Umahi, who inaugurated the caretaker chairman, said the committee had three months to operate, pending the emergence of a substantive executive.

Mr Umahi charged the members to work hard and ensure that the party would continue to retain Abia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PDP congress for the emergence of a new state EXCO was stalled by COVID-19 after the ward and local government congresses had been successfully conducted.

The PDP caucus in its recent meeting in Umuahia, zoned the chairmanship of the party to Abia South Senatorial District.

(NAN)

