Mauritius: Minister Ganoo Calls On Citizens' Support to Help Relaunch the Economy

14 May 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

In his intervention on the COVID-19 (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill and the Quarantine Bill, today, in the National Assembly, the Minister of Road Transport and Light Rail, Mr Alan Ganoo, called on citizens' support to help relaunch the economy through a strategic resumption of social and economic activities.

According to the Minister, while the global economy is crumbling, the proposed legislative framework demonstrate Government's unwavering determination to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. He listed out the measures put in place by the authorities to assist citizens facing difficulties during the confinement. In this context, he recalled, Government has been earmarked some Rs 6 billion despite Mauritius and countries around the world face an uncertain future.

He emphasised that the virus has still not been eliminated and Government is taking all necessary measures to avoid at all costs that the country falls in a situation where there will be a need to alternate between lockdown and end of lockdown.

Mr Ganoo also elaborated on the arrangements made by his Ministry to ensure that public transport operators are offering their services to the population while ensuring the safety of all employees in this sector.

