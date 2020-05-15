Somalia: Al-Shabaab Members Killed in Army Operation

14 May 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A Somali army officer says at least five militants killed during a military operation against Al-Shabaab in the southern Lower Shabelle region in the past 48 hours.

Speaking to the state-run media, General Abdihamid Mohamed, the senior SNA commander confirmed those killed in the offensive include a senior Al-Shabaab commander.

Mohamed identified the commander as Abu Bakar, who is been in Al-Shabaab ranks for years and stationed in the restive region, which has been the scene of military operations.

Al-Shabaab has carried out deadly attacks in the country, mainly in Mogadishu, the capital as part of its decade-long insurgency aimed to oust the Somali government and expel AU troops.

