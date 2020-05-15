Somalia: Senior Military Officer Killed in Battle With Somalia Police

14 May 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A senior military officer identified as Dahir Sheikh Ahmed has been killed in the battle between the police and the Somalia National Army in Mogadishu.

According to a witness, Abdi Dhuub who spoke to Dalsan, the fighting started when police sought to confiscate khat that had been smuggled in by the Somalia National Army.

WHO supports accelerated response efforts for contact tracing in Somalia as cases surge in Somalia So far, four people have been killed in the fighting taking place in Zona, Hodan district.

Most of the military officers had been in the city vising families, but the police force want them out since they are heavily armed, compromising security.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Lockdown to Ease in South Africa, Ramaphosa Admits 'Mistakes'
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.