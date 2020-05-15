Somalia: Senior Military Officer Killed in Battle With Somalia Police

A senior military officer identified as Dahir Sheikh Ahmed has been killed in the battle between the police and the Somalia National Army in Mogadishu.

According to a witness, Abdi Dhuub who spoke to Dalsan, the fighting started when police sought to confiscate khat that had been smuggled in by the Somalia National Army.

So far, four people have been killed in the fighting taking place in Zona, Hodan district.

Most of the military officers had been in the city vising families, but the police force want them out since they are heavily armed, compromising security.