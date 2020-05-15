South Africa: COVID, Meet Molotov - a Cocktail of Secrecy and Incompetence, Soon Blowing Up in South Africa's Face

15 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Richard Poplak

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his executive technocracy, facing off against a Soviet of Fools -- is that the appropriate collective noun? -- has afforded himself seven weeks to deal with steadily increasing Covid-19 infection rates. He's done so cosseted in an atmosphere of deep secrecy and anti-democratic tendencies. Whether you're pro-lockdown or anti-lockdown--let's be honest, there is no actual lockdown--fear and hatred are starting to take over. Ramaphosa, who is a (sort of) elected official, needs to start answering some questions.

"We now have the tools to grasp the collision in all of its destructive complexity: what is unbearable is that economic and social inequalities have reverted to the preindustrial "feudal" pattern but that we, the people, have not. We are not illiterate peasants, serfs, or slaves. Whether 'middle class' or 'marginalized,' we share the collective historical condition of individualized persons with complex social experiences and opinions."

The Age of Surveillance Capitalism -- Shoshana Zuboff

The lockdown, in its umpteenth day, is taking on some typically South African characteristics: it's turning into a low-grade race war. It took longer than I imagined it would, and the run-up was largely confined to snipes over roast chicken on one...

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick.

