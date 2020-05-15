Sudan: Warring South Darfur Tribesmen Sign Truce

14 May 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Nyala — Leaders of the Fallata and Rizeigat herders' tribes signed a covenant on Wednesday, pledging to cease hostilities in South Darfur following clashes in which dozens of tribesmen were killed.

Heavy fighting between the two tribes broke out in South Darfur more than a week ago after cattle rustlers stole a number of livestock in Dimsu. A joint force of army soldiers and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militiamen was deployed to contain the situation. Large numbers of people fled to Katila. A total of 242 tribesmen have been arrested.

In the covenant, the two tribes agreed "to immediately stop all hostilities, combat insecurity and chaos in all parts of the state, secure the lives of all people, and intensify efforts to return the stolen money". The leaders of the warring tribes will further investigate who instigated the fighting, and help bringing them to trial.

The representative of the Fallata, Daoud Marji, and the representative of the Rizeigat, Hamouda Salaheldin, as well authorised the RSF, Sudan's main government militia, and the armed forces to arrest "the outlaws".

The truce text signed by the two parties also called for the maintenance of water resources affected by the conflict, and the "urgent installation of new drinking water sources" needed to provide water for large groups of herders. In addition, all livestock passage routes in South Darfur should be opened and secured.

Lt Gen Abdelrahim Hamdan, the Deputy Commander of the RSF, Sudan's main government militia, announced a meeting in Nyala, capital of South Darfur, today in which the collection of arms from members of six tribes in the state will be discussed.

He further said that "the false and transient news in the media [reported] by those with a hidden agenda have misled the regular forces, and prevented them from arresting the criminals".

Hamdan's brother Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti, Deputy Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council and RSF Commander, also pointed to a complot in his comments on clashes that erupted in Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan, earlier this week.

On Monday, the Sudanese Security and Defence Council held a meeting in Khartoum to assess the widespread violence in the country and the possibilities for robust mechanisms to address it. The High Committee for the Collection of Weapons and Unlicensed Vehicles announced on Sunday it will deploy a joint force of army soldiers and RSF militiamen to confiscate illegally-held weapons and vehicles in the country.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Lockdown to Ease in South Africa, Ramaphosa Admits 'Mistakes'
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.