Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance MPs Defy Chamisa Order to Dump Parly Business

15 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

MDC Manicaland Proportional Representative MP Joyce Makonya has vowed she will not disengage from parliamentary business as decided by her party recently.

Makonya, together with fellow party MPs, Virginia Mafuta and David Tekeshe on Thursday attended the parliamentary portfolio committee on lands.

The MDC Alliance last week resolved to disengage from all parliamentary business in protest over the recall of four senior party MP legislators by reinstated MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora.

Makonya denied supporting the Thokozani Khupe led faction which was recently granted interim stewardship of the party by the courts.

She went of to accuse recalled MP Lilian Timveous of removing her from a WhatsApp group of party MPs. She denied supporting Mwonzora.

"Handisi wekwaMwonzora ndiri we MDC-T yakasiyiwa naMorgan Tsvangirai (I belong to the Morgan Tsvangirai-led MDC-T)

"I am standing with the Supreme Court ruling. The Court ruled in favour of MDC-T and that's where I belong now," said Makonya.

The three MPs who attended the committee meeting were the only ones among 10 MDC legislators who are members of the committee.

Another MDC Alliance MP for Makoni Central David Makonya told journalists he attended parliament in the interest of his people who were under threat from Covid-19.

"I do not feel like I am going against party directives but only that this Covid-19 pandemic cannot be ignored.

"This is something compelling me to support my constituency.

"As an opposition MP, my people are being side-lined on food distribution issues. So, I have to be there for them. My constituency needs me most," he said.

The MP however said he still supported Chamisa.

Responding to allegations of threats by the MDC leadership, Tekeshe denied any.

"I have not experienced any threat. Not any whatsoever," he said.

On whether he still supported Chamisa, Tekeshe was not clear.

"This is a tough one. I think so. In a democracy, you make your choices. I have not jumped any ship. I am making my choice.

"I am not in politics because of wanting to be an MP. I am in politics for the love of the people, so my constituency gave me a green light to come to Parliament.

"... It is ok with me if I am recalled."

