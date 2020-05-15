Malawi: Civil Service Union Tells Malawi Govt to Make Bracket Promotions

15 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

The Civil Servants Trade Union (CSTU) has told the government to stop piece meal forced promotions for civil servants and make bracket promotions for all civil servants instead.

This is after the government announced promotions galore in the Immigration department, prisons, the police and the army after strikes in some instances.

CSTU has since given the government 21 days to effect the promotions.

Government held a negotiation meeting with CSTU in November, 2018 aimed at promoting civil servants, a thing government is yet to honour.

CSTU secretary general Madalitso Njolomole asked the government to promote all civil servants who have worked for six years on the same position.

"The Union is reminding the government to implement its promise in 21 days period failing which, the union will be forced to resort to industrial action which will include shutting down of government institutions," he said.

He said the union is dismayed that government has been selective whenever implementing promotions to its employees.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

