South Africa: Behavioural Science and Its Potential to Guide Our Response to COVID-19

The response to the Covid-19 pandemic by the South African government has been excellent thus far - role modelling strong, rational, evidence-informed, empathic and coherent leadership. This can be boosted with active engagement and involvement of behavioural scientists in the implementation of the response.

South Africa is currently in week seven of one of the strictest lockdowns globally. The response by the South African government in March 2020 to the Covid-19 pandemic was guided by science and extensive consultation, and it was communicated clearly, empathically and was well supported by most South Africans. The public face of this was infectious disease, public health and clinical medicine specialists.

Compared to the response of the Donald Trump administration where the lessons of science were routinely downplayed and scientists scapegoated, the South African response was impeccable. Communication from the Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize and Professor Salim Abdool Karim, and other experts was clear, factual, provided up-to-date information about the virus, and outlined what could be done to stop or minimise transmission.

This role of these experts is key, and of course, must continue. However, we are now in a different situation than when we went into lockdown in March. After six...