Eritrea: Community Support to Disadvantaged Citizens Continues

Asmara — As part of support being extended to disadvantaged citizens, communities and affluent individuals in Tsetserat, Edaga-Hamus, Serejaka and Sembel sub zones extended financial and material support.

According to the report from the Ministry of Health, affluent individuals in Tsetserat sub zone extended food items worth 164 thousand Nakfa to 209 families.

Communities and a number of businesses in the sub zone also extended over 85 thousand Nakfa cash to disadvantaged citizens in their areas.

Communities and individuals in Serejaka sub zone on their part extended financial and material support worth over 60 thousand Nakfa to disadvantaged families in their area.

Residents in Sembel and in Edaga Hamus sub zones also extended over 35 thousand Nakfa and 62 thousand Nakfa cash respectively to disadvantaged families in their area.

Likewise, a number of nationals residing inside the country and abroad have decided that families renting their houses to stay free of charge ranging from two months until one year, the report from the ministry of Health indicated.

In related news, in Gash Barka region, communities and Eritrean Defense Forces units continued to extend material and financial support to disadvantaged citizens in the region.

Accordingly, various units of the Western Command and Defense Forces contributed hundreds of quintals of food items and were distributed to disadvantaged families in Selia, Kerkebet and Gogne sub zones.

A number of administrative areas and owners of small scale businesses in Teseney and Barentu sub zones of small scale businesses extended over 550 quintals of food items to disadvantaged citizens in their areas.

In related news, a number of house owners in Barentu city decided that families renting their houses to stay free of charge ranging from two to three months.

Residents of a number of administrative areas in Mensura sub zone on their part extended livestock and food item support to disadvantaged families.